The New York Yankees went into the finale of the Tigers series yesterday hoping for a sweep, and they got it with only 3 hits and a second no homer game. Corey Kluber was nothing short of outstanding. To be absolutely fair so was the Tiger’s starter Jose Urena who at one point put down 14 Yankees in a row. But someone had to lose at it was Urena. The Yankees are now 14-14 on the season.