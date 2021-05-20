newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

On crime, Eric Adams remains head and shoulders above the mayoral pack

New York Post
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s crime wave is getting worse each day and night. Wednesday night alone, two people were killed and at least nine others injured, as blood-soaked violence stretched across the city. Seven of the injured were hit by gunfire, including an 8-year-old boy; two were stabbed and two others slashed in the subway.

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head And Shoulders#Subway#City Police#State Police#Police Violence#New Yorkers#Fighting Crime#Pack#Blood Soaked Violence#Body Count#Criminals#50a#Elderly Woman#Bus#Safe Streets#Campaign#Disciplinary Records#Minority#Potential Gangbangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNY Daily News

New York behind the eight ball: Where the mayoral race stands

If you’re just tuning in to this very weird and so far suspiciously stable mayoral race — where relative moderates Andrew Yang and Eric Adams have been running one and two in a packed field since January — but aren’t yet registered to vote, the good news is that there’s still time to do so ahead of the June 22 primary, two-and-a-half months earlier than the September one we’d had until now.
New York City, NYLa Crosse Tribune

NYC candidates for mayor debate crime and economy

With less than six weeks to go, the Democratic primary that may decide the next mayor of New York City has reached a new stage of unpredictability. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is clinging to front-runner status while City Comptroller Scott Stringer fights off a sexual misconduct allegation.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Eric Adams and Andrew Yang were targeted in NYC mayor debate

Front-runners Eric Adams and Andrew Yang were the prime targets for attack Thursday night during the first debate featuring the eight Democrats vying to succeed outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio in the city’s first ranked-choice election. But the other six failed to break out from the crowded field during a...
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Will stop and frisk be a top campaign issue once again?

Bill de Blasio’s vocal criticism of the NYPD’s use of stop and frisk under then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg helped vault him to victory in 2013. In a city of a million issues, it became the issue. Now Maya Wiley – de Blasio’s former counsel, who has many of his allies on her team – is hoping to make it an issue again, twice targeting Eric Adams for defending the tactic in the first official Democratic primary mayoral debate Thursday night. Adams, a retired cop, called stop and frisk “a great tool” in an interview with CBS New York last year and said that the police force under Bloomberg was simply using it wrong. Adams has been saying the same thing for a decade – while also loudly, proudly, criticizing the racist abuse of the tactic. Is there room for nuance in this debate, in a city where stop and frisks still happen – but the number of stops is down 98% from 10 years ago?
New York City, NYNewsday

MTA takes mayor for a ride

Did the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suddenly decide to make a political endorsement Thursday morning?. But Friday morning, the MTA veered into political territory, in a move that was anything but the norm. First, the authority released a strongly-worded statement from New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg that noted...
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

NYC mayoral race heats up with 1st primary debate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first primary debate of the Democratic party took place Thursday, featuring a diverse group of candidates attempting to tackle complicated issues. Because of the pandemic, Thursday night's debate was virtual, and the first issue came as little surprise -- crime, police and a deadly uptick in violence.
New York City, NYNBC News

Eight candidates spar on policing, recovery in virtual NYC mayoral debate

The eight Democratic candidates running for New York City mayor squared off Thursday evening on numerous issues, but their focus was largely on policing and economic recovery. This was the first debate before the June 22 primary in which the candidates could explain their visions to voters. Whoever wins that contest is likely to win in the Nov. 2 general election, given the city's large Democratic voter base. However, turnout tends to be low in New York City primaries. Roughly 700,000 New Yorkers voted in the 2013 primaries, which is about 20 percent of registered voters. For the first time, the city will use ranked-choice in a primary, giving voters the option to select as many as five candidates in order of preference.
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Maya Wiley stands out in crowded Democratic NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With less than six weeks to go, the Democratic primary that may decide the next mayor of New York City has reached a new stage of unpredictability. The race to succeed the term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, has chugged along for months with many New Yorkers too consumed by the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 presidential election to notice.
New York City, NYHOT 97

Preview of Tonight’s NYC Mayoral Debate

Tonight (5/13) from 7pm to 9pm the candidates for the New York City Mayoral Race are set to square off in a virtual debate. The event can be seen on Spectrum News NY1 and Spectrum Noticias NY1, as well as on those sites’ Facebook pages. With less than two months...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Andrew Yang back on top of mayoral field, clocks 21% support in latest poll

With just weeks until the primary election, Andrew Yang has regained his lead in the contest to become the next mayor of New York City, a new poll revealed Wednesday. Yang, a former entrepreneur who’s dominated in most polls so far, ranked as voters’ first choice among 21% of the 1,003 people surveyed in the latest poll, which was conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research.