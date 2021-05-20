newsbreak-logo
Maldonado’s 3 RBIs lead Astros over A’s 8-4 and into 1st

Raleigh News & Observer
 23 hours ago

Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland 8-4 on Thursday to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead. Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and at 26-18 has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.

