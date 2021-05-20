Biden’s pressure on Bibi contradicts his own words — and endangers Israel
Even as we welcome the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, we worry that President Joe Biden's premature pressure on Jerusalem to stand down bodes ill for the future. Despite his public comments backing the Jewish state's right to defend itself and blocking of a UN resolution demanding a cease-fire, Biden in a call Wednesday "conveyed to [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.