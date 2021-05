Been reading your column for a few years now and finally have a good reason to write to you. Good luck with this one. As we all are getting fully vaxxed (woo!), things are going back to normal. Kinda. My friends have been asking me when I’m going out again, but my moral stance has changed on places to go. Over this past year, things came out about the terrible actions of business owners in our community. A few friends near and dear to me have been hurt by an owner of the bar I used to frequent. Let’s call him Wade. I cannot imagine myself going in this space again, because I do not want to give this man my money, time or endorsement. He’s an abuser and a danger to my community.