Speculation swirls over Choire Sicha replacement at NY Times Styles

THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART REOPENS IN WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, and it has gone on a full-court media press. The big news is that it has hired a chief curator, E. Carmen Ramos, who will be the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position. A Latinx art expert, Ramos is coming from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where she is acting chief curator. The NGA has also unveiled a colorful new brand identity. "We want to preserve the weight and dignity and gravitas of the gallery and make it more warm and contemporary," its director, Kaywin Feldman, told the Washington Post. Amid the repackaging talk, Feldman also touted her record over the past two years on the job. "I inherited a leadership team that was 100 percent white, and now it's 57 percent people of color," she said in an interview with the New York Times.