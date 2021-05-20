newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Speculation swirls over Choire Sicha replacement at NY Times Styles

By Keith J. Kelly
New York Post
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after Choire Sicha’s puzzling departure from the top of the New York Times Styles section for an ill-defined role in a newsletter unit, speculation continues to swirl on who will get the plum job and exactly what prompted his departure. The inside candidate who would ordinarily be considered...

