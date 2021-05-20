newsbreak-logo
MLB

Germán, Urshela, Judge lift Yanks over Rangers 2-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Domingo Germán pitched seven scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees followed Corey KJuber’s no-hitter by beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday.

New York won its sixth straight series and at 25-19 moved a season-high six games over .500. Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team’s first 44 games for the first time since 1967.

Germán (4-2), who allowed six hits with five strikeouts as New York finished the four-game series with 22 consecutive scoreless innings.

Chad Green pitched a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the ninth for his 11th save. John King (4-3) was the loser.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill (3-1) combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to seven.

Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year.

Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. Dean Kremer (0-4) gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings.

REDS 19, GIANTS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning and Brandon Crawford drove in six runs for major league-best San Francisco, which outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and improved to 28-16.

Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth.

Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting with a 14-1 lead. Tyler Mahle (2-2) yielded seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two innings.

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three run.

Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.

Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross (2-4) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs — two earned — in his second straight loss.

Justin Steele (2-0) got four outs before departing because of right hamstring tightness, and Craig Kimbrel earned his ninth save.

ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping the Houston to move ahead of Oakland for the AL West lead.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and at 26-19 has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.

Luis Garcia (2-3) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. Cole Irvin (3-5) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

