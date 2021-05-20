Social media's outrage brigade melts down over Barnaby Joyce comparing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to 'someone's else's turd he doesn't want to see in his toilet' - but plenty of Aussies agree with him

Barnaby Joyce has sparked fury by saying he doesn't care about the Israel-Palestine conflict and comparing it to 'someone else's turd in my toilet'.

The former deputy prime minister, now a backbench Nationals MP, said neither side 'give a flying toss about what Australia thinks' so there was no point getting involved.

Arabs and Jews have been fighting in the region for decades and hostilities have escalated since May 10, killing 12 Israelis and 232 Palestinians including 65 children.

Speaking on Q&A on Thursday night, Mr Joyce said he didn't have time to worry about the conflict which reached a ceasefire on Friday morning.

'I don't want their problems in our streets, whether it is Catholic-Protestants, a Yugoslav issue or Sudan issue, that's on the other side of the world. We have enough problems closer to home,' he said.

'We have problems in West Papua and Bougainville. I don't think anything is worth a drop of human blood. When people fire the first shot, they lose the argument,' he said referring to rocket strikes from Gaza into Israel.

'And what do we say? If I get engrossed in Palestinian-Israeli politics, and I take my mind off here profanely, but you say things with resonance to remember them. I don't care. I don't want to see someone else's turd in my toilet. And if you come to our country, flush it.'

Host Hamish McDonald asked Mr Joyce if that view was 'disrespectful'.

'There are people dying in Gaza, in Israel, right now. You're a serving member of our parliament,' he said.

Mr Joyce replied: 'What do I do? What exactly do I do? Do we go over there and say to [Israeli PM] Benjamin Netanyahu ''Stop''?

'Everybody is saying that. Do we go to Hamas and try to explain to people that they've got to stop sending missiles randomly into people's neighbourhoods to kill them? What is exactly my role?'

He said neither Hamas, the Arab group that runs Gaza, or the Israeli government 'give a flying toss about what Australia thinks'.

Palestinians children light candles to mourn the dead in the Gaza strip on May 20

Smoke rises after Israeli army carried out airstrikes over Gaza City, Gaza on May 20, 2021

'Our role in this is to say the bleeding obvious. I don't think that one person is endorsing - not one drop of blood, not one person should be killed. Everybody is saying that,' Mr Joyce said.

'The trouble is, Hamish, they just don't listen. This is a conflict that's been going for as long as you and I, probably back 1,000 years, probably past.

'It has to be that they have the epiphany that they have to stop killing each other.

'The only thing I can do as a member of parliament is to say, ''Your problem. You should fix it up. You shouldn't kill anybody. But don't ever make it our problem''.'

Mr Joyce's comments sparked a divided response from viewers. Some said he was 'not fit for office' while others said he was blunt but correct.

Labor MP Tony Burke said he had a 'different approach' and insisted that Australia should stand with allies and have a voice on the conflict.

'When a natural disaster happens around the world, we grieve with those countries.

'When there's a bombing somewhere in the world, we mourn with those people and show the solidarity people show each other. I don't agree that Australia should in any way be silent,' he said.

Mr Burke said Hamas alone was not responsible for the recent fighting, saying: 'I think we also can't pretend that the first recent shot was the beginning of the escalation.

'And when people say ''we just want it to return to normal'', I don't think we want the sort of normal that was there a few months ago either,' the frontbencher said.

'It's not normal if you're living your life in fear of bombs. It's not normal in Israel. It shouldn't be normal in Palestine.'

McDonald asked Mr Burke what Australia can do to help and he replied: 'Something like this is where you show your humanity and you show the solidarity between nations.'

'You don't say, ''Not my problem. Other side of the world. Not going to have much to say''.'

Since the fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments. Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants in Gaza.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

The violence was triggered by Palestinian anger at what they viewed as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Hamas is deemed a terrorist group in the West and by Israel, which it refuses to recognise.

Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Gaza City on May 20

TIMELINE - Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

1987 - Hamas is created at the start of the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Two years later, Hamas carries out its first attacks on Israeli military targets, including the kidnap and murder of two Israeli soldiers.

1993 - After years of violence, the first Oslo Accord, aimed at establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians, is signed. Hamas opposes the peace process, and seeks to derail it with bus bombings and gun attacks in Israel.

2000 - Israel and the Palestinians fail to reach a final agreement in the peace process at a summit in the United States in July 2000. Two months later, Palestinian protests over a visit by Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem - known to Jews as Temple Mount, because it was the site of ancient Jewish temples, and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary - develop into a Second Intifada.

2001-02 - Hamas carries out a series of suicide bombings in Israel, including killing 21 Israelis outside a Tel Aviv disco in June 2001, and 30 Jewish celebrants at a Passover seder dinner in Netanya in March 2022. Four months later, Hamasâs military commander Salah Shehadeh is killed in an Israeli air strike, and Israel starts a siege of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

March-April 2004 - Israeli air strikes kill Hamas co-founder and spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, and co-founder and political leader Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi, in Gaza within a month of each other. The Hamas leadership goes into hiding and the identity of Rantissi's successor is kept secret.

Aug. 15, 2005 - Israeli forces start a unilateral withdrawal from Gaza, captured from Egypt in the 1967 Middle East war, abandoning settlements and leaving the densely populated enclave under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Jan. 25, 2006 - Hamas wins a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election. Israel and United States cut off aid to Palestinians because Hamas refuses to renounce violence and recognise Israel.

June 25, 2006 - Hamas militants capture Israeli conscript Gilad Shalit in a cross-border raid, prompting Israeli air strikes and incursions. Shalit is finally freed over five years later in a prisoner exchange.

June 14, 2007 - Hamas takes over Gaza in a brief civil war, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank.

Dec 27, 2008 - Israel launches a 22-day military offensive in Gaza after Palestinians fire rockets at the southern Israeli town of Sderot. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis are reported killed before a ceasefire is agreed.

Nov 14, 2012 - Israel kills Hamas's military chief of staff, Ahmad Jabari, and eight days of Palestinian militant rocket fire and Israeli air strikes follow.

July-August 2014 - The kidnap and killing of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas leads to a seven-week war in which more than 2,100 Palestinians are reported killed in Gaza and 73 Israelis are reported killed, 67 of them military.

March 2018 - Palestinian protests begin at Gaza's border with Israel against its blockade of the enclave. Israeli troops open fire to keep them back. More than 170 Palestinians are reported killed in several months of protests, which also prompt fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces.

May 7, 2021 - After weeks of tension during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters near Al-Aqsa Mosque over a legal case in which eight Palestinian families face losing their East Jerusalem homes to Jewish settlers.

May 10 - After a weekend of sporadic violence, hundreds of Palestinians are hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces at Al-Aqsa compound, Islam's third holiest site. After demanding Israel withdraw its security forces from the compound, Hamas fires a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel. Israel hits back with air strikes on Gaza.

May 11 - The death toll mounts as the aerial bombardments continue. A 13-story residential building in Gaza collapses after being hit during an Israeli air strike. Palestinian militants launch rockets deep into Israel.

May 12 - The United States announces it will send an envoy to the region. Israel's military kills a senior Hamas commander in Gaza during more hostilities.

May 13 - Israeli air strikes and militant rocket fire continue, and violence worsens in mixed communities of Jews and Arabs in Israel. Synagogues are attacked and clashes break out in some towns.

May 14 - Israel uses warplanes, tanks and artillery against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza in an operation that is followed by more Palestinian rocket salvoes.

May 15 - An Israeli air strike destroys a 12-storey tower block that housed international news media organisations, while Palestinian militants fire rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv.

May 16 - Several homes are destroyed by an Israeli air strike on the densely populated enclave that Palestinian officials said killed 42 people, including 10 children, as rocket attacks on Israeli towns persist.

May 17 - Israeli missile attacks kill top Islamic Jihad commander Hussam Abu Harbeed and hit a seven-storey office building that the military said was used by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas. Rockets fired by the militants hit a synagogue in the Israeli town of Ashkelon and an apartment block in Ashdod.

May 18 - The United Nations humanitarian agency says nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary-care health centres. Around 52,000 have fled their homes, with most sheltering in U.N.-run schools.

May 19 - Israel says around 4,000 rockets have been launched at it from Gaza, most intercepted by missile defences and some 600 falling within the enclave. U.S. President Joe Biden urges both sides to de-escalate the violence.

May 20 - Both sides resume their attacks but ceasefire talks intensify. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed so far in Israel and that it has killed around 160 militants. Health officials in Gaza say 232 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children, and more than 1,900 wounded.

May 20 - Hamas and the Israeli cabinet issue statements saying a truce has been agreed.