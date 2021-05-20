newsbreak-logo
Analyst: Fixed broadband traffic growth slowing

Advanced Television
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch firm Strategy Analytics finds that explosive growth in consumer broadband Internet traffic is coming to an end. The Strategy Analytics Service Provider Strategies (SPS) service report, Is Fixed Broadband Traffic Growth Slowing Down?, predicts that annual growth in consumer broadband Internet traffic will decline by 82 per cent over the period 2018 – 2028.

