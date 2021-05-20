Analyst: Fixed broadband traffic growth slowing

Non-farm payroll employment rose 266k from a rebound in leisure and hospitality. Job growth to continue; upcoming spending surge to create challenges for employers. Payroll employment rose by 266k in April , slower than the average pace of 650k job gains in the prior two months despite further easing in containment measures. More than all of the increase was accounted for by a 331k add in leisure and hospitality. Offsetting that gain was a 77k decline in couriers and messengers employment, alongside smaller declines in manufacturing (-18k) and retail (-15k). To mid-April, just over 63% of the 22.4 million jobs lost during spring 2020 were recovered. The unemployment rate ticked higher to 6.1% with labour market re-entrants offsetting the gain in employment and pushing the participation rate higher to 61.7%. The number of workers employed part-time for economic reasons, i.e. those who have preferred to work full-time but weren’t able to, fell by 583k to a still-elevated 5.2 million in April.