DNRC aims to double acreage under timber, fuels programs
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has set a goal to more than double the number of acres it touches under its forestry program this year. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and DNRC Director Amanda Kaster made the announcement during a tour of a timber sale near Helena this week. The goal calls for “treatment,” a forestry term referring to logging, thinning and prescribed burning, on 25,000 acres this year compared to the 11,000 acres DNRC completed last year.ravallirepublic.com