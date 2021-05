Over the course of The Queen's Gambit's seven episodes, Beth Harmon makes and loses a lot of friends, but they still all come back to help her win her final match against Borgov at the end. In the arc of the show, Beth is quick to make friends in the world of chess, but she also rejects, hurts, and runs away from them. Beth meets Harry Beltik in episode 2, when she beats him at her first professional tournament. He's immediately impressed by her and when she's older, in episode 5, he comes back into her life with romantic intentions. Beltik lives in Beth's home briefly and is her chess trainer, but they part ways when he realizes she will never love him like she loves chess.