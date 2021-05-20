newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Two Migrant Detention Facilities Shut Down Over Abuse Claims

By McCaffrey Blauner
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration has announced that two immigrant detention centers under federal investigation following accusations of abuse of immigrants, one in Georgia and another in Massachusetts, will be closed down. At one of the two facilities, the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, dozens of women said they suffered medical abuse at the hands of Dr. Mahendra Amin, the primary gynecologist for the facility who is now under criminal investigation. On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that any evidence at Irwin should be kept for “ongoing investigations.” In a memo ordering the shutdown, Mayorkas said “we will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention.” The Bristol County sheriff, whose facility is also being shut down, claims the shutdown is politically motivated. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Trump ally whose department had its contract with ICE severed by Mayorkas’ order after it was investigated for allegedly brutalizing detained immigrants with dogs, pepper balls, and a stun grenade, called the move a “political hit job.”

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Centers#Detention Facilities#Criminal Investigation#Medical Facilities#Homeland Security#Trump#Ice#Medical Abuse#Detained Immigrants#Federal Investigation#Ongoing Investigations#Accusations#County Sheriff#Secretary#Women#Bristol County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Investigation
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
FOX26

Arrests in UK over claims antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested four people on Sunday over videos posted on social media that appeared to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London. The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north...
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Migrant Parents Feel Forced to Send Children Across the Border Alone

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Marely traveled for 13 days with her mother from El Salvador toward the U.S.-Mexico border. But once they made it to a raft to cross the Rio Grande, the 12-year-old found out her mother wasn’t coming with her. Marely had to then turn herself in to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas. Her mother is among many migrants sending their children to the U.S. alone because migrant families with older children are being rapidly expelled under a pandemic health rule. Meanwhile if unaccompanied children arrive alone, the Biden administration is allowing them to remain in the U.S. while they wait for their court cases. The Associated Press.
Donna, TXyournewsnet.com

EXCLUSIVE: Second Evacuation at Donna, Texas Migrant Facility

Another evacuation at a Rio Grande Valley, Texas tent facility for migrants. It brings about new concern about how the immigrants are being housed. It’s a topic that, for months, has caused trouble for the Biden administration. Housing for immigrants when they cross the border. Early in his term, the Homeland Security Secretary complained that he had to rebuild immigrant housing.
POTUSFox News

Former Trump Border Official Disputes ‘Broken System Argument’ on Immigration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw the number of migrants encountered on the southern U.S. border increase even more last month. Our host Alex Hogan, on location from the U.S.-Mexico border, speaks with Ronald Vitiello, former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2018-2019 under the Trump administration. They discuss the tactics the Biden administration is using to deal with the historic levels of illegal border crossings, Ron pushes back on the idea that President Biden inherited a broken system and he explains what he believes can be done along bipartisan lines to address the continued surge of migrants crossing the border.
ImmigrationNoozhawk

Joe Guzzardi: After Crossing the Border, Then What?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection isn’t returning or detaining illegal migrant crossers, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t removing aliens from the interior, including convicted, released criminals. One inevitable result: a huge U.S. population surge that will help create a chaotic society, which will struggle to keep up with deteriorating...
Congress & Courtsamicohoops.net

They filed a complaint with the Prosecutor against Montalvo, Peralta and Guerrero

Yesterday, Myriam Germain Brito seized a complaint against the former Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo. Presidential Administrative Officer Jose Ramon Peralta and Treasury Donald Guerrero due to allegations of administrative corruption, embezzlement, and fraud. The complaint was filed by Senator Antonio Martí, representative of the National Transport Union (CONTRA),...
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Judge dismisses felony leak charge against Iowa activist

A judge dismissed a rarely used felony leak charge Thursday against a Black Lives Matter activist in Iowa who gave a confidential police document to a local television news reporter. Protester Viet Tran did not break the law when he shared a Des Moines Police Department bulletin during an interview...
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Immigrationyournewsnet.com

Migrants Continue Sending Children Unaccompanied into the United States

Growing numbers of migrant families are choosing the heart-wrenching decision to send their unaccompanied children into America. Many families with kids older than 6 have been quickly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that don't allow migrants to seek asylum. But they know that President Joe Biden is allowing children traveling alone to stay in the U.S. while their asylum cases are decided.