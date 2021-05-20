N.O. health department chief updates city council on vaccination rates and response to relaxed mask guidance
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A week has passed since the CDC issued new mask guidance that says vaccinated people do not have to wear masks. During the New Orleans City Council’s first meeting since the pandemic began where the public could attend in person, the city’s health department chief updated the council on vaccination rates and how some people are responding to the relaxed mask guidance.www.fox8live.com