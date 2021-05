For the first time, the flagship of the Royal Navy is working with a full-size Amphibious Ready Group. Some truly impressive photos have emerged documenting recent joint exercises in the North Atlantic involving the British Royal Navy and U.S. Navy, as well as forces from the U.S. Marine Corps. As seen in the image at the top of this story, warships, aircraft, and Landing Craft Air Cushions, or LCACs, deployed from the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, or IWOARG, teamed up with the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as vessels from other navies.