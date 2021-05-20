newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altamont, NY

Our platform is to preserve and protect green space, scenic views, and historic places

altamontenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAltamont is an important part of Guilderland [“Guilderland has a blind spot toward Altamont,” Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021]. While canvassing the streets of the town of Guilderland during this primary season, we hear the concerns of the residents in McKownville, Westmere, and the Carman Road neighborhoods about how the quality of our lives is being diminished by overdevelopment, loss of green space, and increasing traffic. People are concerned that too many dilapidated properties make our town look uncared for and make it a less desirable place to live.

altamontenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
Guilderland, NY
Government
City
Guilderland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Scenic Views#Our Town#Green Space#Beautiful People#The View#Empty Space#Democratic#Pyramid#Kevinforguilderland Com#Preserve#Orchards#Sidewalks#Overdevelopment#Businesses#Bike Lanes#Breweries#Golf Courses#Empty Promises#Voices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Albany, NYTimes Union

School budget votes, elections are Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

School districts across the Capital Region have submitted 2021-22 budget proposals, and most of the plans are non-controversial and keep property tax levies within the state's 2 percent cap. On Tuesday, May 18, voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve or reject the school spending proposals and...
Albany County, NYncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Albany, meet the Hudson

---- Albany has puzzled for years over how to better reconnect the city with its waterfront, and a new proposal in Congress just might be a way to start a more serious conversation and even get a project underway. But — not to get too far ahead of ourselves —...
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany County accepting bids for the Central Warehouse

ALBANY (WRGB) — Downtown Albany’s biggest eyesore could have a new owner soon. Citing more than 10 years of unpaid taxes, Albany County officials say they’re now accepting bids for the Central Warehouse, which can be seen off of Interstate 787. They have put up the warehouse for auction and...
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

GPL staff made lemons into lemonade and a pandemic into an opportunity to grow

The past year has been difficult for everyone: individuals, businesses, and community institutions. The Guilderland Public library is no exception. With little to no guidance from the state, libraries were left to figure out pandemic operations on their own. The Guilderland Public Library has had the added challenge of an expansion and complete building remodel.
Albany, NYWNYT

Albany's Central Warehouse up for auction

A building that's been an eyesore in downtown Albany is now up for auction. Bids are being accepted for the old Central Warehouse. It's sat vacant and unused for decades. Albany County says there has been more than 10 years of unpaid taxes.
wamc.org

New Effort To Open A Grocery Store In Albany’s South End

Plans are in the works to bring a full-service grocery store to Albany's South End. One by one, stores that sold staples like bread, milk and eggs have shuttered in the South End community, which has created a food desert. Trayvon Jackson is president of Blue Light Development Group representing...
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Love fest at FMS: Legislators laud state aid just before school budget votes

GUILDERLAND — Local legislators praised educators and educators praised legislators in a love fest of a press conference held at Farnsworth Middle School on Tuesday morning. More than a month after the state budget restored Foundation Aid to schools and passed along unprecedented federal funds in aid, and less than a week before residents go to the polls to decide on next year’s school budgets, Farnsworth, a suburban middle school, stood in for schools across the region as two state legislators spoke to the press.
Guilderland, NYSaratogian

Crossgates Mall vaccination site offering vaccine incentives

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — Participating stores and tenants of Crossgates Mall are offering discounts and special offers to people who have been vaccinated at their mass vaccination site in an effort to incentivize New Yorkers to receive their COVID vaccine. "As New York state continues to reopen, it is more critical...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Churchill: Central Warehouse is being auctioned. Who wants it?

ALBANY — I come to you today with a once-in-a-lifetime real estate opportunity. The Central Warehouse, the much-discussed and highly visible building just north of downtown Albany, could be yours. Albany County, citing more than 10 years of unpaid taxes, has put the building up for auction and is already accepting bids. The county, said spokesperson Mary Rozak, is essentially looking for viable economic development proposals for a warehouse that has sat vacant and unused for decades.
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

GPL services appreciated

Thank you to the staff of the Guilderland Public Library. We have used the library services every week for over a year and could not have asked for better service during such tough times. Always answered pleasantly, the phone-request line has kept us in books and videos, and returning items...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

County fairs announce 2021 dates - but wait on word about how to reopen

Most county fairs in the Capital Region have announced their opening dates for late summer and fall 2021 after missing their seasons last year due to the pandemic. But organizers say they are still awaiting guidance from the state about how to operate their attractions - from blooming onion stands, to midway rides, to livestock exhibits - which typically draws tens of thousands of people during multiple day events.