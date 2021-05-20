Our platform is to preserve and protect green space, scenic views, and historic places
Altamont is an important part of Guilderland [“Guilderland has a blind spot toward Altamont,” Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021]. While canvassing the streets of the town of Guilderland during this primary season, we hear the concerns of the residents in McKownville, Westmere, and the Carman Road neighborhoods about how the quality of our lives is being diminished by overdevelopment, loss of green space, and increasing traffic. People are concerned that too many dilapidated properties make our town look uncared for and make it a less desirable place to live.altamontenterprise.com