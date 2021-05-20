Better yet, GT has 4 while UGA has 1***

College football’s 2020 season was not kind to Michigan and Penn State. Instead of challenging for a finish in the top 25, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines combined for a 6-9 record in the abbreviated Big Ten slate. But both programs didn’t sit idle this offseason and hope for improvement. Instead, there were significant changes to build optimism for ’21. Michigan’s revamped staff provides hope for a quick turnaround in terms of its on-field product (and recruiting efforts), while Penn State also made a key staff addition at offensive coordinator. Both programs have more talent in the program than last year’s record would suggest. However, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines enter the ’21 campaign with plenty of question marks to answer.