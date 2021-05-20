newsbreak-logo
Biggest highlights from the Overwatch 2 PvP livestream

By Liz Richardson
dotesports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch 2 developers have been hard at work creating the sequel and, as a result, have been relatively quiet since BlizzConline in February. Today, the team held a developer livestream that showed nearly two hours of live gameplay and detailed how player vs. player (PvP) competition will look in the future.

