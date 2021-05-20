Biggest highlights from the Overwatch 2 PvP livestream

Believe it or not, the VR MMO Neon Exile is going to see an update on May 10th after two years of radio silence since early access started. The primary attraction for that date will be a second beta test of the PvP Team Battle mode, which tasks two teams with building their own bases while also trying to knock down their opponents’ base. Those who own the game will be automatically included in this beta test, while others can sign up here.