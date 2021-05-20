Biggest highlights from the Overwatch 2 PvP livestream

Blizzard Entertainment’s “From the Vault” monthly series continues today with the focus on Overwatch, which is celebrating its 5th Anniversary this month!. May’s featured product drop includes the new limited-release Overwatch Original Sketch Concept Art Print (with Blizzard 30th Anniversary logo), available on the Blizzard Gear Store for 30 days only. Literally taken from the vault of Overwatch’s early days of development, this print showcases a full lineup of original heroes including Tracer, Mercy, Reaper, Bastion, Genji, Torbjorn, D.Va with MEKA, Roadhog, Winston, Symmetra, and more. In addition, Blizzard has revealed a new upcoming Blizzard 30th Anniversary Binder to help fans organize and commemorate their collected monthly Concept Art Prints while the “From the Vault” series continues.