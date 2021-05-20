Alex Cora ‘Looking Forward’ To Seeing Dave Dombrowski When Red Sox Face Phillies
It’s been a while since Alex Cora and Dave Dombrowski have seen each other, but that will change this weekend. Cora’s Red Sox travel to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies, where Dave Dombrowski is the president of baseball operations. Dombrowski held the same position with Boston, but the two sides parted ways in September 2019, just 11 months after the Red Sox won the World Series and three consecutive American League East titles.nesn.com