Book sheds light on heated debate moment between Biden and Harris

Kamala Harris’s tightrope act as vice president has been a sight to behold. But this week, she was more than a little wobbly on the subject of race. It all started Wednesday night, with the words of another Black political figure. While delivering the GOP response to President Biden’s address to Congress, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said flatly that “America is not a racist country.” The predictable backlash sent Scott rushing to Fox News to whine that Black people and the “radical left” were being mean to him because of the color of his skin.