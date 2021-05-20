Chick-fil-A Introduces Its First Virtual Restaurant

There are some things you just can't unsee after you've seen them, so you might want to consider that before you go any further with this alternate take on the Chick-fil-A logo. For once it has been seen, you will not likely forget it anytime soon. Perhaps the chicken chain's logo is so ingrained into its customers because it is literally built into the name of the brand. Regardless, one Redditor's re-worked drawing of the Chick-fil-A logo is imaginative to say the least.