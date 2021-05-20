newsbreak-logo
Chick-fil-A Introduces Its First Virtual Restaurant

By Nicholas Upton
franchisetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChick-fil-A is rolling out its first virtual restaurant brand. Details are pretty sparse so far, but the company announced it would launch Little Blue Menu in Nashville this year and in Atlanta in 2022. Little Blue Menu takes its name from Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, Harper Dwarf House, and its original blue menu. In a news release about the brand, the company noted that original restaurant’s menu “was continually changing to give customers what they wanted most.”

