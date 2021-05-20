5 Panthers players who could become nice surprises in 2021

Former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will have another new home in the NFL for 2021, as the signal-caller was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason. Bridgewater had only spent one season with the franchise before the decision was made to ship him to Denver, and while that was shorter than expected after the team signed him to a multi-year deal last offseason, the former first-round draft pick was quick to own his two perfect rather than put any blame on the franchise when he finally opened up about his departure earlier in the week.