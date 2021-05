ALBUQUERQUE – New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón officially has announced his candidacy for New Mexico Attorney General. “I’m running for Attorney General to continue my lifelong work standing up for New Mexicans as the people’s lawyer,” Colón said. “As State Auditor, I’ve protected our children and families, rooted out fraud, waste, and abuse, and held elected and public officials accountable when they break the law and abuse the system. As Attorney General, I will combat sexual and violent predators, attack gun violence, stomp out fraudulent schemes that target seniors and veterans, and prosecute greedy corporations that break the rules. Right now, more than ever, New Mexicans need someone they trust to fight for them.”