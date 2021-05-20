Capstone Christian Academy to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony May 22
LAS VEGAS – Capstone Christian Academy, an independent, nondenominational Christian school, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon May 22 at 985 E. Serene Ave to celebrate the grand opening of its campus. Capstone Christian, more than two decades in planning, is the vision of Impact Sand & Gravel President Bill Wadley, who grew up in Henderson and who planned the school to offer premier college-preparatory education to what he calls an underserved southeast Las Vegas Valley.www.nevadabusiness.com