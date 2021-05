Mariska Hargitay will likely be back on her feet and ready to nail the new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit by the time filming starts, even after breaking her knee and ankle and tearing a ligament. The actress, 57, who plays Olivia Benson on the hit NBC show, revealed on social media Wednesday that she had to go to the hospital for her injuries, but luckily did not require surgery to repair the damage.