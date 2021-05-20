Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleKhloe Kardashian has invested in a “negativity jar” to help her family be nicer to one another. The 36-year-old reality star wants to encourage her famous family – including her mother, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – to be more positive to one another by making them donate money whenever they say something negative.

