newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Slain officer’s body escorted through central Illinois

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8DWb_0a6FIeTt00

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A procession led by a hearse bearing the body of a slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.

In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said in a statement that Oberheim was involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of whom currently attend Monticello schools.

“Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work,” Zimmerman said.

Oberheim was killed early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Officers had gone there in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect. A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.

Champaign County court records show Lafayette had previous arrests for domestic violence and drug possession.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

460K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Monticello, IL
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#County Police#Armed Police#Ill#Ap#Officer#Suspect#Monticello Schools#Firefighters#Lafayette#Home#Law Enforcement Agencies#Superintendent#Daughters#Apartment Complex#Bridge Street#Darion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Large police presence in Decatur; neighbors report gunfire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence involving crime tape is active in a Decatur neighborhood Monday evening. A WAND News crew observed tape being put up in the area of Maffit Street and Lincoln Avenue. The police presence was also in the area of Maffit Street and Cantrell Street.
Herald & Review

A 2018 Decatur homicide featured as this week's "Crime of the Week"

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in solving the crime of the week, the 2018 fatal shooting of Dy’Rek Griffin. Taylorville man dies in 2-vehicle crash northeast of Stonington. Griffin died at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where he had been taken after being shot once...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

‘You’ve got to put the guns down’

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign leaders gathered at the City Building on Friday afternoon to condemn gun violence after three people were injured in two separate shootings Friday. Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in downtown Champaign, police said, and a woman who is eight months pregnant was shot Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute.
Champaign, ILWAND TV

'Put the guns down': Champaign police, officials speak on recent violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police and other officials spoke emotionally on recent gun violence issues in the city. The Friday press conference comes after three people were hit by gunfire Friday alone in Champaign. Police said the city has seen an 113 percent increase in confirmed shots fired cases in the four months of 2021 compared to the same time period in 2020.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

The Daily Illini police blotter for May 14

Theft was reported at the Mumford House at 1403 West Lorado Taft Drive on Friday. According to the report, a University employee reported that someone had damaged and removed a plywood cover over the cellar door at the Mumford House. The estimated cost to replace the cover is $200 and there was no information available on when the damage occurred.
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Champaign Police looking for suspect in Harvest Market robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed the Harvest Market in Champaign early Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the store located at 2029 S. Neil St. Police said the suspect entered the coffee bar area and demanded cash from the...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Champaign, ILfoxillinois.com

Rumberger's Wings closed for health violations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Rumberger's Wings in Champaign was closed on April 29, 2021, due to repeat health inspection violations. A previous inspection was conducted on March 31, 2021. During the March inspection, the restaurant owner was cited for 13 violations and five repeat violations. An inspector noted in the...
Illinois Statesmilepolitely.com

Here’s a handy guide to mask wearing in Champaign County

Champaign County Safe has posted a helpful guide to when and where you should wear a mask, given the updated guidance from the state of Illinois and the CDC. Read specifics here, and check out the CDC poster below (accessible copy here). Images from CDC website.
Decatur, ILnewschannel20.com

Decatur Police start push for 9 p.m. routine

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — When it's 9 p.m. what do you usually think about?. The Decatur Police Department launched its #9PM routine push on Thursday, May 13. The #9PM routine is a nightly reminder to residents to lock their doors and make sure they don't leave valuable in their vehicles.