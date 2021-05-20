Faith Lutheran’s 2021 Graduation Ceremony to Be Held at Allegiant Stadium – Local High School Seniors “Take the Field” to the Cheers of Family and Friends
LAS VEGAS – Faith Lutheran will hold its 2021 commencement Friday, May 21, graduating its largest senior class ever, 291 students. For Faith Lutheran’s 2021 graduation, Allegiant Stadium’s gates will open at 530 p.m. Friday. Each graduating Faith Lutheran senior can invite up to 10 guests. Up to 3,000 guests are expected for Faith Lutheran’s 6:30 p.m. festivities.www.nevadabusiness.com