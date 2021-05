Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first home run of the season for the Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears came with a bonus on Saturday _ three of them. Junior Anna Dale’s first career home run blast into the left field corner in the bottom of the third inning off Sitka pitcher Harlee Nelson bounced just fair inside the foul line pole above the fence for a grand slam that brought home sophomores Peyton Carson from third base, Saelyr Hunt from second and Mariah Schauwecker from first and put the Crimson Bears up 12-1.