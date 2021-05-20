newsbreak-logo
Dunk House: A Sky-Blue Home for a Basketball Player by Studio Malka Architecture

By Stephanie Rogers
Cover picture for the articleThere’s no mistaking the fact that this pale blue residence is home to a basketball enthusiast. After all, the first thing you see from the curb is a cantilevered volume stretching out a hoop over a painted court on the driveway. Even if architect Stephane Malka hadn’t named it “Dunk House,” it probably would’ve ended up with that nickname around its Manhattan Beach, California neighborhood, anyway. This bold front-and-center placement pays homage to the Los Angeles street basketball tradition and announces to the world that the home belongs to an unnamed retired pro basketball player.

