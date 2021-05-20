Mount Vernon residents to see another recycling cost increase

Shutterstock image

MOUNT VERNON — Curbside recycling costs are set to increase in Mount Vernon to $10.62 per month on June 1.

This comes two months after rates nearly doubled, from $5.92 per month to $10.54, said city Public Works Director Esco Bell.

These increases bring the city’s rates in line with the cost of offering recycling, said Gary Chittim, spokesman with recycling provider Waste Management.

In recent years, the global market for recycled goods has shrunk, making it more expensive for providers such as Waste Management to pass on what it picks up.

Bell said city staff considered handling recycling internally as it does for garbage collection, but due to projected start-up costs and changes in the recycling market, he said it was unlikely his team could bring costs below what Waste Management proposed.

“The recycling market has just been a lot better historically than it is now,” Bell said. “They have to cover their costs and then a little bit.”

He said about 90% of recent increases are due to this market change. Similar price increases have been seen elsewhere.

Bell said the smaller June 1 increase will pay for a subsidy program for low-income seniors. Like the city’s other utilities, seniors will be able to apply for a reduction of about 25% of their bill.

Alongside the price increase, the city will stop handling recycling billing internally and will instead turn over billing to Waste Management, Bell said.

He said about 47 cents per customer of the recent increases go to Waste Management to cover the cost of billing, which is less than it costs the city in staff hours.

“That’s a good value for us,” Bell said.