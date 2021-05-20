Taylor Champagne named Hahnville High Salutatorian

La PORTE – La Porte High School has named its Class of 2021 co-valedictorians and salutatorian, all of whom finished with 4.0 grade-point averages. Principal Chris Alber announced that Jillian Maudlin and Sophie Sorg are co-valedictorian candidates; and Laramie Lilly is the salutatorian candidate.
