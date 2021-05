If every event featuring a live audience is going to be as awesome as the last two UFC PPV’s, we can’t get live audiences into every event soon enough. UFC 261 leaped to the top of the heap as far as event of the year goes, but UFC 262 is providing it strong competition. There were several memorable moments and the crowning of a new lightweight champion when Charles Oliveira caught Michael Chandler off-guard with a heavy hook after enduring a hell of a beating in the opening round. While that was the most obvious happening for the evening, there were plenty of other memorable moments. Let’s get into it: