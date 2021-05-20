newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Error prompts THD to implement new vaccine protocol

By Sierra Pizarro
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIg0F_0a6FHyvO00

The Tulsa Health Department is implementing a new COVID vaccine protocol because of an error that caused at least 1,150 Pfizer doses to be considered ineffective.

That count is the number of doses already administered this month. The rest of the batch was discarded.

READ MORE: Tulsa Health Department discovers error in over 1,000 Pfizer doses

While health officials insist no one is at risk, they also said changes have been made so the mistake does not happen again.

Doses were stored in a freezer 1-14 days longer than the recommended time, despite the current protocols THD has in place. A few of them include monitoring vials daily, logging their temperatures, and even hiring a security company that tracks temperature range.

The error was caught on Monday by clinic staff performing routine vaccine inventory. THD has since reported the situation to the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both agencies recommend the 1,150 people who were given the ineffective vaccines get re-vaccinated.

“We understand this may be upsetting and inconvenient for those affected individuals and we want to ensure them that there are no increased risk to them,” said Reggie Ivey, THD chief operating officer.

Since the mishap, the department has implemented additional cold chain protocols. Vials are now clearly marked with the last end-of-use date. Staff members are making sure those dates are documented, and reminder emails are scheduled so that vials are transferred before expiration.

The ineffective doses were issued May 3-17 at four different locations.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
468
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thd#Vaccine Doses#Health Officials#Thd#Covid#Facebook Tulsa Police#Facebook Follow#Routine Vaccine Inventory#Error#Monitoring Vials#Temperature Range#Alerts U S Government#Clinic Staff#Reminder Emails#Company#Expiration#Staff Members#Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oklahoma StateKOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Tracking cases, deaths and local updates

Oklahoma continues to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 is keeping you updated with the latest local, national headlines, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and latest restrictions. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. 451,278 total cumulative cases;...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Some Women Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Due To Internet Rumors

Physicians in Tulsa worry more women who are pregnant or hope to be soon, are refusing the Covid vaccine because of false stories of complications. Research is ongoing with the vaccine and pregnancy, but with thousands of doses given to pregnant women, there are no signs of adverse effects for women or their children. Tulsa resident Renell Christmas said she had Covid when she was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy, but she and the baby, now six months old, are fine. Despite having had the infection, she’s not planning to get the vaccine. “My family and I just feel like it's unnecessary. If Covid is going to be around, it's going to mutate and the vaccine probably doesn't even fight against the mutation of the virus” she said, repeating what scientists say is false information. Data shows all three vaccines available in the U.S. are effective against Covid, including mutations.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa Health Department to start giving COVID vaccinations to kids 12 and up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All Oklahomans age 12 and older can soon receive their shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The Tulsa Health Department announced it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to kids 12-15 starting Thursday. The decision comes after the CDC authorized the emergency use of vaccines for...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

COVID Update: Tulsa County Surpasses 2,000 Deaths From The Illness

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 450,543 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. The 1,277 new cases reported over the past week were down 21% from the number reported the week before. Tulsa County data is now being updated on a weekly basis, with numbers reflecting...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

COVID-19: 1,277 new cases reported last week; 42 additional deaths recorded

Oklahoma's weekly average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020, data released by the state Wednesday shows. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,277 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 182, which is the lowest the state has seen for almost a year.