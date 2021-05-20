newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Lawmakers nix plan to punish businesses for requiring vaccines for patrons

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
myheraldreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona won’t be shutting down businesses that refuse to serve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 — at least not yet. A measure to make that a law faltered Thursday as Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, sided with all the Senate Democrats to quash HB 2190. It would have made it a crime to turn away those who do not provide proof they are protected and even allowed them to be shut down for 30 days.

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Townsend
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Government Agencies#State Governments#State Agencies#Capitol Media Services#Republicans#State Law#Businesses#Provisions#Senate Democrats#The Senate#Private Property Rights#Authorization#Vaccination Proof#Arizona Law#Liability#Sen T J Shope#Individual Civil Rights#State Prison#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateFremont Tribune

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Kimberley Yee announces GOP bid for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee on Monday became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor. Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Maricopa County fights back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee Running For Governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced that she’s running for governor. “I’m running for Governor to put Arizona first, to ensure our children have the same opportunities and freedoms my family found here, and that starts with securing our southern border.” Yee said in a Monday statement announcing her candidacy.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Proposed Phoenix City Budget Leaves 'Defund The Police' Advocates Disappointed

LAUREN GILGER: The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to take action on a new budget later this week. The largest chunk of the general fund — more than $786 million — is proposed for a department some say doesn’t deserve it. KJZZ’s Christina Estes joins me now to talk about calls to defund the police department. Good morning, Christina.
Maricopa County, AZpinalcentral.com

Maricopa County Republicans fire back at state senate over audit

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery" to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Arizona Statestillnessinthestorm.com

Data Files Reportedly Deleted in Arizona Before Providing Machines to Senate Auditors May Have Been Recovered by the Audit Team

(Joe Hoft) The deleted database files noted by the Arizona Senate in their letter to Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors may have been recovered by the audit team. This past week we reported the bombshell that there were files that were erased from the machines requested to audit in Maricopa County only days before providing the machines to the Senate’s auditors.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...