Lawmakers nix plan to punish businesses for requiring vaccines for patrons
PHOENIX — Arizona won’t be shutting down businesses that refuse to serve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 — at least not yet. A measure to make that a law faltered Thursday as Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, sided with all the Senate Democrats to quash HB 2190. It would have made it a crime to turn away those who do not provide proof they are protected and even allowed them to be shut down for 30 days.www.myheraldreview.com