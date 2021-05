Soon we will all have the power. Netflix and Mattel are bringing back He-Man and the rest of the gang in their upcoming animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and they’ve just dropped their first look at the new series, revealing a new animation style that looks like a cross between an anime and an ’80s cartoon. The showrunner for the series is Kevin Smith, and Mattel is looking to relaunch the Master of the Universe toyline alongside the show, so prepare for a lot more children yelling, “I have the power!”