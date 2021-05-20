newsbreak-logo
A Bill Banning Homeless Encampments In Texas Has Passed The House And Senate. Gov. Abbott Is Likely To Sign It.

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 1 day ago

A statewide ban on public encampments for Texans experiencing homelessness is a step closer to becoming law after passing both houses of the Texas Legislature. The Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925 by a vote of 27-4. After some amendments, it now goes back to the House for final approval. After that, it'll head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The governor has signaled he will sign it.

www.kut.org
