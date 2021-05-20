McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

You can do better than Nate McMillan. He’s going to slow your team down, he doesn’t care about threes. Going by his nigh-anomalously consistent record over the past seven seasons, you’re almost definitely going to lose in the first round of the playoffs. But it’s not all bad, there’s a reason he keeps getting hired. You can count on Nate to teach your team proper defensive principles and reward effort on that end. He’ll get your team organized, crack down on silly mistakes. He’s boring in pressers and doesn’t pick fights with his players. Nate McMillan’s a decent coach and that’s worth something, especially to small market franchises that aren’t built around superstars. If you want someone to reimagine what your offense can be, you want Erik Spoelstra, who isn’t available. Same goes for Nick Nurse, Rick Carlisle. Doc Rivers is a big-markets-only option at this point in his career. When you bring a new skipper aboard, you’re taking a risk. McMillan’s about as un-risky as it gets. He’s a reliable pro.