After a close loss in their last outing, Goodhue finally broke through the win barrier for the first time in three weeks with a 6-3 victory over Dover-Eyota on Monday. Neither team was able to score until the midway point when Dover-Eyota scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wildcats responded with three unanswered runs of their own — one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth — to take a 3-1 lead. That lead was short lived as the Eagles evened the score in the bottom of the sixth, but Goodhue had an answer once again and ran across three runs in the seventh inning to win the game.