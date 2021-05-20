Google Photos won’t need to ask you for permission to delete files on Android 12
Raise your hand if you’ve seen the annoying pop-up in the hero image that asks you to give Google Photos permission to delete a file. If you’re running Android 11 on a phone that isn’t a Google Pixel (ie. the vast majority of phones out there), then chances are you’ve seen that pop-up. A lot. In fact, you’ll see that pop-up every single time you try to delete a photo in the Google Photos app. Fortunately, unwanted screenshot backups aren’t the only issue that Android 12 may solve for Google Photos users. New developer documentation suggests that the upcoming OS release will let gallery apps like Photos modify files without needing to constantly prompt the user.www.xda-developers.com