Google Photos won’t need to ask you for permission to delete files on Android 12

Google Photos has been one of Google’s most popular services as it lets users back up their photos online for free. But starting next month, Google will no longer offer free unlimited backups to users – other than those who already own a Pixel smartphone. Instead, the company will count photo uploads against their Google Account storage quota and will require users buy a Google One subscription to continue backing up past the 15GB free storage limit. The change was announced in November last year so we’ve known about it for quite a while, but with the policy change set to go into effect soon, we wanted to know what you plan to do?