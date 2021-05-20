newsbreak-logo
Suspended Scranton cop to stand trial on charges including burglary, assault

By JOSEPH KOHUT STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA criminal case against a suspended Scranton police officer whose alleged actions last year were likened in court Thursday to those of a murderous character in a famous horror movie can go to trial, a district magistrate ruled. Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler decided prosecutors presented enough evidence to see...

Scranton, PAScranton Times

Man sought for reported robbery in Scranton

Scranton police are looking for a man accused of robbing an undisclosed amount of money from two people Saturday, police said. Donald Walker, 43, is sought under an arrest warrant charging him with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and robbery, according to a court docket. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said two...
Moosic, PAScranton Times

Police in Downvalley investigate report woman chased man at gunpoint

Police in the Downvalley were still investigating Monday a report that a woman in Moosic chased her boyfriend out of a house at gunpoint Sunday evening then pointed the weapon at herself. Old Forge Police Chief Jason Dubernas said his officers, as well as Moosic police and the Lackawanna County...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Police saturate Hazleton during anti-crime patrols

Dozens of police officers patrolled Hazleton’s streets this weekend during a saturation patrol. They could be found by ground in police vehicles and overhead with Hazleton’s drones and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, according to Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker. Marked and unmarked police vehicles were involved in the operation along with city police officers riding on the department’s two motorcycles.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Police to search for murder weapons dumped by accused

Investigators from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and state police will be searching the Susquehanna River near Sunbury and Milton, where they say weapons used in two homicides were dumped. Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola said former Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Shawn Williams, now a Luzerne County...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Missing a bike in Scranton? The police might have it

If anyone lost a bicycle in recent years in Scranton, there's a possibility the police have it. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said the police department has more than 40 bicycles in storage — many of them likely stolen and dumped or simply abandoned — and they're looking for the owners before June 1, when they'll get rid of them.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Lackawanna County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Man dies in gun malfunction at shooting range; 2nd man hurt

ARCHBALD, Pa. (AP) — A man died after a firearm malfunction at a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting range over the weekend, authorities said. The Lackawanna County coroner's office said the victim was injured Saturday when a handgun fired by another person near him exploded at the range located inside State Game Lands 300.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gun malfunction kills 1 at Pa. shooting range

One man is dead and another man has been injured after a handgun malfunction at a shooting range in Lackawanna County Saturday. Robert Hamm, 61, of Berwick, handed his handgun to another man to shoot at the State Game Lands Shooting Range in Archbald, WNEP is reporting. The other man...
Archbald, PAScranton Times

Man dies after Archbald shooting range incident

A Berwick man was fatally injured during a firing range incident Saturday in Archbald, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said. Robert Hamm, 61, died while undergoing surgery Saturday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Rowland said. Hamm was transported to the hospital after a handgun fired by another person exploded...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Crash involving Scranton vehicle remains under investigation

A 10-year-old boy was still hospitalized Friday after colliding with a Scranton vehicle earlier this week, city police said. The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, appeared to be recovering. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said he did not have his exact condition. Police are still investigating the...
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Three county row officers wrongly overpaid for more than a year

Lackawanna County mistakenly overpaid three elected county row officers since January 2020 in violation of the state constitution. County officials acknowledged the error Monday. Chief of staff Brian Jeffers said the county will deduct pay from the three row officers' corrected, lower salaries until the money is repaid. The three...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Luzerne County, PAwkok.com

Man Arrested for Murder of Missing McClure Woman

UNDATED – State police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a missing woman from Snyder County. Troopers Friday said 42-year-old Harold Haulman III, who has no address, was charged with killing 25-year-old Tianna Phillips of McClure. He’s already facing charges involving the death of a Bloomsburg woman in Luzerne County.
Scranton, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Cops Arrest Fugitive Wanted For Scranton Baseball Bat Assault

A woman wanted by Scranton police for assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat while robbing his apartment — all on the day they broke up — is in custody. Rio Marie Lisi, 25, 8 Law St., Pittston, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail Thursday after her apprehension by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. City police accuse Lisi of hitting David Potter three times across the legs with a baseball bat during the robbery at his West Market Street apartment on April 21. She was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw on charges stemming from the April incident, along with more recent threat-related charges out of Carbondale. Potter told police in an interview that he and Lisi, who was his live-in girlfriend, had an argument on the day of the incident when he broke up with her, according to the arrest affidavit. She left the apartment but returned later with a girlfriend and asked if she could retrieve some belongings. Once inside, Lisi immediately went to his bedroom and grabbed his 9mm pistol before opening the back door and letting two men into the apartment, Potter told police. The men began beating him up before Lisi picked up the bat and struck his legs. The group fled with the handgun, a television, a laptop computer and a cellphone, Potter said, according to police. An officer who responded to the apartment later contacted Lisi by phone, but she refused to cooperate, telling the officer she was leaving the country and ultimately hanging up, the affidavit said. The Carbondale charges arose from a voicemail Lisi left for her father, Joseph Lisi, on Nov. 6, in which she said he and his wife were going to die, along with a text message conversation between Rio Lisi and another relative that also contained threats against Joseph Lisi, Carbondale police said. McGraw ordered Rio Lisi held on $75,000 bail on the April offenses and set her bail at $25,000 on the newer charges. She faces a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...