Sometimes, the features that OEMs highlight on their new devices can be better understood if you see it in action. That’s probably the idea behind Google’s new video series called “True Pixel Stories” which highlight two of the interesting features that the newer Pixel phones have: Live Caption and Car Crash Detection. Having actual stories of how they used the features in real life has a sort of different effect than coming up with the usual colorful and fast cut videos with pop tech beats.