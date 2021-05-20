newsbreak-logo
PODCAST: Oregon just landed one of the top transfers in college basketball

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Dana Altman and the Oregon Duck men's basketball program just landed one of the very best transfer prospects this offseason. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss the commitment of Syracuse forward and junior Quincy Guerrier and the impact it carries for the Oregon program going into next season. Are the Ducks a Top 10 team now? How does Guerrier fit into the mix and where does he start within the starting lineup? Who comes off the bench? Who are the players Oregon goes after to fill out its remaining roster spots?

News/Talk KFYO

Is Matt Wells a Bottom Five Coach in College Football?

Is Matt Wells one of the worst coaches in the Power 5 group of college coaches? I don't think so, but CBSsports.com and 247sports.com certainly do. A group of writers from both sites ranked every Power 5 head coach and listed Texas Tech's head football coach as the 60th best in the country out of 65 Power 5 teams.
Alabama football: Tide lands top prospect out of transfer portal

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o, considered one of the top remaining football prospects in the NCAA transfer portal for the 2021 season, announced Saturday that he will would transfer to Alabama. To’o To’o made the announcement via his Twitter and Instagram accounts. To’o To’o chose Alabama over Ohio State in the...
Utah Basketball Lands Commitment from JUCO Transfer Bostyn Holt

While the University of Utah men’s basketball program has seemingly been deteriorating with practically the entire 2020-21 roster transferring to other schools, the program hit a stroke of luck on Tuesday afternoon with a commitment announcement from Coffeyville C.C. guard Bostyn Holt. Holt played two seasons at Coffeyville C.C. and...
247Sports

Oregon lands Junior College All-American Rivaldo Soares

Dana Altman and Oregon landed some needed perimeter firepower and experience on Monday when Junior College All-American Rivaldo Soares committed to the Ducks. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of South Plains (Texas), Soares told 247Sports that he has been able to establish a good relationship with Altman and assistant coach Mike Mennenga.
Boston College basketball lands JUCO guard Jaeden Zackery

Boston College basketball dipped into the junior college ranks to add to its backcourt depth on Monday morning, securing a commitment from Chipola College guard Jaeden Zackery. Zackery, a native of Salem, Wisc., appeared in 28 games for Chipola College last season, averaging 12.5 points per game on 52.1% shooting...
How the NCAA's new transfer rules are changing recruiting and creating chaos in college basketball

There is havoc in men’s college basketball, a diaspora of players leaving programs that shows no sign of ending soon. Roughly one out of every three players who donned a uniform this past season has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. That’s over 1,600 players, enough to field about 120 teams, and some believe that number could still swell to double the total from a year ago when the portal had over 1,000 entrants for the first time.
Nevada basketball lands Florida Atlantic transfer Kenan Blackshear

After losing a commitment from Wichita State transfer Trey Wade on Monday, the Nevada basketball team filled his scholarship with another Division I transfer Friday. Florida Atlantic transfer Kenan Blackshear, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing player, has committed to Nevada, per his social media page. Blackshear was a sophomore last season, giving him three years of eligibility with the Wolf Pack after the NCAA didn't count last season against eligibility clocks for winter-sport athletes. Blackshear should be immediately eligible at Nevada after the NCAA passed the one-time transfer rule this offseason.
Tigers land transfer DB

While growing up in Mississippi, it always was Bydarrius Knighten's dream to play in the SEC. Now, it will happen. Knighten, a four-year starting safety at Southeast Missouri State, will play his final season at Auburn as a grad transfer, he announced Friday via social media. "Why not Auburn," Knighten...
KU Jayhawks basketball team lands Pac-12 guard. ESPN ranks him as top men's transfer

Remy Martin, a two-time first-team all-Pac-12 men’s basketball player at Arizona State, has decided to transfer to Kansas. Martin, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior from Chatsworth, California, who averaged 19.1 points a game the last two seasons, told Jon Rothstein of CBSsports.com and College Hoops Today he would keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft at this time, but will attend KU if he decides to play a fifth year in college.
Kansas basketball picks up top transfer Remy Martin from Arizona State

LAWRENCE — Remy Martin's heart will not be broken if his NBA dreams are put on hold one more year. "It's kind of weird to say hopefully I don't make it to the league so I could play (at KU). I'm really excited for what the future holds," Martin, 6-foot, 175-pound, two-time first-team all-Pac 12 player out of Arizona State said Monday night after announcing plans to transfer to Kansas while considering a jump to the NBA.
247Sports

Podcast: Transfers, Billboards, and Overreactions

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses the more (and less) meaningful events of Spring Ball 2021 including overreactions, improvements for the fall, and brushes with greatness on the Notre Dame beat. You can listen to us online at:. Listen to the podcast on Anchor | Subscribe on iTunes | Tunein Radio app...