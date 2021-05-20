PODCAST: Oregon just landed one of the top transfers in college basketball

Dana Altman and the Oregon Duck men's basketball program just landed one of the very best transfer prospects this offseason. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss the commitment of Syracuse forward and junior Quincy Guerrier and the impact it carries for the Oregon program going into next season. Are the Ducks a Top 10 team now? How does Guerrier fit into the mix and where does he start within the starting lineup? Who comes off the bench? Who are the players Oregon goes after to fill out its remaining roster spots?