Hocus Pocus 2: Thora Birch Teases Dani’s Return in Disney+ Sequel

The Addams Family has become a touchstone of our popular culture, with decades of different interpretations and portrayals of the macabre family. Soon, Netflix is expected to put its own stamp on the franchise with Wednesday, a live-action series focused on the family's daughter, Wednesday Addams. The Tim Burton-helmed series has already been the topic of quite a lot of conversation since it was announced earlier this year, and it looks like the newest string of casting rumors will surely only drum up hype. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the Netflix series is reportedly interested in having Christina Ricci — who previously played Wednesday across the 1990s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values — return to the franchise as Morticia Addams.