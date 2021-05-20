John Boyega Praises Marvel Studios for Elevating Diverse Characters
Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for Marvel Studios as they elevate some of their diverse characters. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought Sam Wilson into the legendary moniker and the Sequel Trilogy star was happy to see it. He appeared on NPR’s Fresh Air to talk about his career and the perception of some of those characters. Finn was featured in a lot of Star Wars promotional materials when The Force Awakens was revealed to the world. However, some fans and the actor himself believed that he had a diminishing role as the trilogy continued. Well, Boyega is glad to see the same thing isn’t happening like that over at Marvel Studios. He explained his position to Ira Glass.comicbook.com