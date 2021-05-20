John Boyega Praises Marvel Studios for Elevating Diverse Characters

Michael B. Jordan has talked about Black Panther 2, and reacted to the reveal that the sequel will be officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "Nice. A good ring to it, I like that, okay... I think that's great. Marvel does great work, amazing work, and their characters are awesome," he told the Just for Variety podcast. "We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick [Boseman], so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it's not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out the story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure [it] out, [it's] Ryan [Coogler, director] and Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] and their wonderful producers over there is going to figure out the way to do it."