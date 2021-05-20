Felipe Vazquez trial hears MLB All-Star called ‘sex assault victim’, 13, his ‘slave’ & ‘possession’ in disturbing texts

FORMER MLB pitcher Felipe Vazquez sent the 13-year-old girl he is alleged to have had sex with text messages calling her “slave” and “my possession,” a court has heard.

Vazquez, 29, is currently standing trial facing two dozen felony charges in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, involving statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone under 16, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.

Felipe Vazquez is currently standing trial accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl Credit: AP

Vazquez has been held in custody since he was arrested in September 2019 Credit: AP

The two-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison without bond since he was arrested in September 2019.

In previous disturbing testimony the girl said she and Vazquez had sex in his car outside her Pittsburgh-area home in 2017, when she was just 13, hours before an afternoon Pirates game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The girl, now 17, cried while she described how Vazquez pulled down her pants and briefly penetrated her.

Vazquez told the court she had told him she was an adult at the time, adding she had messaged him a photo ID showing she was of legal age.

Vazquez has claimed she told him she was an adult at the time Credit: AP

She has denied showing him ID.

Wednesday’s court session focused on the electronic evidence found on Vazquez’s phone and laptop, which included nude photos, videos and sexual conversations, according to the Post-Gazette.

Vazquez and the girl began chatting when she reached out to him on Instagram in summer 2017 to wish him a happy birthday, according to Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney James Lazar.

Vazquez replied and asked he to communicate with him via Snapchat.

In their conversations, the girl called Vazquez “papi,” “daddy” and “bae.”

He called her as “mami” and “babe.”

Messages later on show Vazquez calling the girl “slave” and “my possession.”

Vazquez had been a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates Credit: Getty

When they planned to meet again in Orlando in 2018, Vazquez texted, “You’re going to stop being a kid now?” and told her to “grow up,” according to her testimony.

In another exchange from 2019, the girl sent Vazquez a photo in her underwear, to which is responded, “Wow look at you. Not the one little kid I meet three years ago anymore.”

Vazquez is also accused of performing a sex act in a video that he sent to the girl in July of 2019, according to police.

The girl’s mother testified she discovered the messages between Vazquez and her daughter after the family moved to Florida in 2019.

One message included a photo of Vazquez in his underwear.

The girl had listed Vazquez’s contact in her phone as “Justin (School)”.

The Pirates and MLB put Vazquez under suspension when the allegations first surfaced.

Vazquez also faces criminal charges in Missouri and Florida related to the same girl, with the cases still pending.