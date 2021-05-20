newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi seen chatting to lawmakers WITHOUT Covid mask just hours after warning against similar behavior

By M.L. Nestel
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 22 hours ago

A MASKLESS Nancy Pelosi was seen chatting to lawmakers during a White House visit - just hours after warning others about keeping to a strict face-covering mandate.

The House Speaker, 81, seemed to ignore her own stern directive earlier in the day saying that masks still must be worn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S08qf_0a6FGCtF00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second right, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer chat without masks before the signing Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wKGw_0a6FGCtF00
The bill signing ended with social pleasantries with many being photographed without wearing face masks Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyW0l_0a6FGCtF00
The carefree nature at the White House came only hours after Pelosi warned masks had to be worn Credit: The Mega Agency

"Until they are vaccinated we have to continue to wear masks in our meetings and on the floor," she said during her weekly press briefing, according to the Daily Wire.

"We have to wait for them to be vaccinated,” she said, answering a reporter’s question about when masks may be history. “Because they’re selfishly a dangerment [sic] to other people, including staff people here.”

She went on to suggest there is no way to know if someone is vaccinated, and until then masks must be worn.

“What is this, the honors system? The honors system as to whether somebody has been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?" Pelosi had said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thvbk_0a6FGCtF00
Pelosi sent certain members of Congress letter threatening financial fines if they refuse to wear a mask Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oVhW_0a6FGCtF00
Masks appear to be optional while President Biden signed into law a Covid-19 Hate Crime Bill on Thursday afternoon Credit: AP

Yet, a maskless Pelosi appeared to ignore her own advice when she chatted to to fellow maskless White House attendees including Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland while in the East Room as President Joe Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crime Bill.

Already, Pelosi has attempted to remind public servants of the continued mask rule, despite the fact that the CDC has come forward lifting some of its more rigid restrictions on covering up if the person has been fully vaccinated.

But this week numerous Republican Representatives decided to shed their masks during voting sessions, according to the Washington Examiner.

Pelosi issued a letter titled “Notification of a Violation of House Resolution 38” to some of those who were deciding to work unmasked.

The letter warned of a $500 fine for first-time mask-shirking offenders and then $1,500 for those who continue to disobey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvYqU_0a6FGCtF00
The White House event followed Pelosi's demand that her fellow lawmakers mask up Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Y6iP_0a6FGCtF00
Some lawmakers trashed or shredded a warning letter that would hit them with fines if they refused to wear facemasks Credit: AP

The edict to enforce masks on Capitol grounds has become a major bone that many opponents serving in Washington appear determined to pick.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia videotaped herself shredding Pelosi’s warning letter she received of the costly consequences of failing to mask up, perhaps after taking a group selfie this week.

Fellow GOP Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky tweeted his copy of the letter getting filed in his trash bin: “Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule.”

Pelosi has already been called out for being hypocritical during the pandemic.

There was uproar last year when photos of the senior California Democrat showed her sneaking into a salon for a VIP blowdry and hair wash while the rest of the country was barely able to leave their homes and small businesses forbidden from opening their doors.

The images sparked outrage among conservatives who were quick to point out Pelosi - who had slammed former President Donald Trump for his lax mask wearing - was breaking the city's coronavirus prevention rules.

Then White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted in response shortly her hair visit went public: "Do as I say, not as I do."

"Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down," Senate Republicans tweeted at the time.

They then added: "But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases."

