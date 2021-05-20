Back on the Red Carpet! Interviews from Hideaway Cinema’s Wonder Woman 1984 screening

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt has been a long time coming… 437 days to be exact, since HeyUGuys were last on a red carpet. This evening, with social distancing in place at the Honourable Artillery Company in East London, Hideaway Cinema put on quite a show with a special screening of Wonder Woman 1984. This is the first in a series of screenings in amazing locations, and we were on the red carpet to welcome those attending. Our red carpeteers for this evening were Colin Hart and Ethan Hart.

www.heyuguys.com
