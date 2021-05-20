newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Sustainable Seafood Sampler from Coast to Coast

savingseafood.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, we love our seafood. Thankfully, due to strong science and a dynamic management process, our fisheries are among the largest and most sustainable in the world. So no matter what coast you’re on, you can be sure that the U.S. seafood you find there is a smart choice. And just like the culture of each region has its own flavor, so does its seafood! Read on to discover what local favorites you might find around the country.

www.savingseafood.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Seafood#Sampler#Omega 3 Fatty Acids#Food Drink#Ocean Water#Water Quality#Canada#Gulf Of Mexico#Mid Atlantic Eastern#Bbq#Asian#Spicy#Growing Oysters#Wild Oysters#Oyster Flavor Profiles#Acadian Redfish#Excess Nutrients#Saturated Fat#Excellent Sources#Discover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AnimalsInhabitat.com

Leatherback sea turtles are disappearing from the West Coast

The number of western Pacific leatherback sea turtles in the foraging population on the coast of California has decreased by 80% in the past 30 years. This unique type of sea turtle dates back to the days of dinosaurs. The species was first documented on the beaches of California 40 years ago, when scientists noticed that these sea turtles, known to live in Central and South America, were among those washing ashore.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In North Carolina

These 7 North Carolina Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State

You would be hard-pressed to find a restaurant on the North Carolina coast that doesn’t serve some type of fish or another. There’s just something about making a trip to the coast that gets your mouth salivating for some fresh catch. Get your fill of delicious seafood entrees at the following seven restaurants on the […] The post These 7 North Carolina Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurants06880danwoog.com

Winfield Coffee Cruises The Coast

Winfield Street Coffee is a fixture on Post Road West. There are other shops in Stamford and Croton, New York; a delivery service in Wilton, and 4 more set to open this summer in Rye and Manhattan. But that’s just part of the plan. Owner Breno Donatti wants to expand...
Lifestylesmartmeetings.com

Nip and Tuck: Waterfront Views from Coast to Coast

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland. Just minutes from downtown Washington, D.C., the 1,996-room hotel underwent a $64 million guest room renovation and will reopen in July. Fresh decor is inspired by the nation’s history and local vibes, from former presidents to cherry blossoms. Resort highlights include a 19-story garden atrium, a waterfront setting along the Potomac River and 600,000 sq. ft. of event space.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Amalfi Coast

Located along the Gulf of Salerno in the southern part of Italy, the Amalfi Coast or Costiera Amalfitana constitutes a long stretch of coastline on the Tyrrhenian Sea. The Amalfi Coast is situated on the steep southern slopes of the Sorrentine Peninsula within the Italian province of Salerno. It is one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations and attracts thousands of tourists every year. The Amalfi Coast is also known for producing the famous Italian lemon liqueur, limoncello.
AgricultureThe Ada News

Tomato is the sweet taste of summer

When people think about summer, those visions often include a trip to the local swimming pool, catching lightning bugs and putting them in a jar or planning a vacation. For others, however, slicing that first vine-ripened tomato is a sure sign summer has arrived. No matter how you pronounce it – tomato or tomahto – nothing beats that vine-ripened taste.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Win Free Blue Moon Beer For A Year And An Orange Tree

On April 30 (that’s Arbor Day by the way) Blue Moon, the white Belgian-style Wheat Ale that many think is made even better with a juicy orange slice garnish, introduced its Virtual Tree Farm Sweepstakes, where you can enter to win free beer for a year and your own Valencia orange tree.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Growing Lotus in Containers in the Northeast

Growing aquatic plants in containers may seem like something too challenging to attempt, but it is far easier than you may think. Lotus (Nelumbo nucifera, Zones 4–10), a type of water lily, makes one of the most attractive container plants. It offers exotic flowers on tall stalks but also fantastic, tropical foliage that lasts until frost.
CancerWJFW-TV

A coast-to-coast bike ride for cancer research

San Diego - How far would you go to help fight cancer? How about traveling from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic by bicycle?. The goal is simple; raise money for cancer research. But, planning a two thousand mile trip isn't easy; but their method was straightforward, just hit the open road.
Family Relationshipsvisitsansimeonca.com

Family Adventures on the Coast

Here at San Simeon, family comes first. We are excited to share the many San Simeon activities that the whole family will love! From exploring exotic wildlife, to days spent in the sun, to educational tours and sight-seeing hikes - no matter what you choose, San Simeon is made for making memories. With spring in full bloom, and summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to embrace everything that our picturesque, coastal town has to offer! Grab the kids and head to San Simeon for a weekend of family fun.
Animalsbirdwatchingdaily.com

To save a crab, volunteers reTURN the Favor

After a long and challenging winter, spring’s arrival brings a welcome change and a renewal of life. For the Delaware Bay, the onset of warmer temperatures and long, sunny days precedes one of nature’s great spectacles: the horseshoe crab spawning season and the return of millions of these ancient creatures to beaches up and down the bay. The horseshoe crabs are coming — and when they arrive, reTURN the Favor will be ready.
Lifestylegoodshomedesign.com

Personalized Egg Containers

These containers are great for storing your farm fresh eggs. They make a perfect gift for chicken lovers and backyard chicken owners. They have a lid and are stackable, so buy more than one!. Perfect for your fridge. Holds ONE DOZEN eggs. These are available in the link below…. Find...
EnvironmentTelegraph

Tree shield trial uses wool to end the plague of plastic in new woodlands

Trees are being protected by wool in a pioneering project to end the plague of plastic in new woodlands. A national scheme to test alternatives to plastic "tree guards", used to protect saplings from animals and the elements, is trialling six different methods including waterproof cardboard and a polymer made from bacteria, as well as a wool and cashew nut material.
Animalskbia.org

Discover Nature: Native Bees

This week on Discover Nature, keep an ear-, and an eye out for native bees buzzing about the bushes, trees, flowerbeds, and even the ground beneath our feet. Missouri is home to more than 450 species of native bees that play a critical role in pollinating agricultural crops and maintaining reproductive processes for native plants — in turn, supporting diverse wildlife species, soil health, and water quality.
Politicswxxv25.com

Swarming termites along the Coast

The large swarms of termites are back along South Mississippi and have residents bugging out. Swarming season starts right before Mother’s Day each year and this year is no different. This is the time of year when termites find new homes and start new colonies. The type of termites that...