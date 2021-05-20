Set up CI/CD pipelines for AWS Glue DataBrew using AWS Developer Tools

Is Golang the future for building a Machine Learning pipeline? Let’s try building one. Go or Golang was designed at Google in 2007 and is syntactically similar to C, but with memory safety, garbage collection, and structural typing. In addition to its blazingly fast performance, Go, unlike Python, allows for easy concurrency just like in C++ or Java. Concurrency allows multiple programs or algorithms (including those of ML) to be executed asynchronously without affecting the final outcome.