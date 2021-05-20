Set up CI/CD pipelines for AWS Glue DataBrew using AWS Developer Tools
An integral part of DevOps is adopting the culture of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). This enables teams to securely store and version code, maintain parity between development and production environments, and achieve end-to-end automation of the release cycle, including building, testing, and deploying to production. In essence, development teams follow CI/CD processes to deliver higher-quality software frequently and predictably.aws.amazon.com