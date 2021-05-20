newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Set up CI/CD pipelines for AWS Glue DataBrew using AWS Developer Tools

amazon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn integral part of DevOps is adopting the culture of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). This enables teams to securely store and version code, maintain parity between development and production environments, and achieve end-to-end automation of the release cycle, including building, testing, and deploying to production. In essence, development teams follow CI/CD processes to deliver higher-quality software frequently and predictably.

aws.amazon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ci Cd#Software Automation#Building Software#Software Developers#Aws Lambda#Codedeploy#Json#Python#Iam#Create Role#Select#Amazon S3#Compute Platform#Ci Cd Processes#Aws Glue Databrew#Ci Cd Pipelines#Ci Cd Practices#Aws Codepipeline#Aws Lambda#Aws Cloudformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareNetwork World

Migrate Windows workloads to AWS

AWS is the proven, reliable, and secure cloud for Windows workloads. Benefit from lower costs while achieving greater performance, reliability, and security. Set your migration journey in motion to transform your business, modernize your applications, and accelerate innovation. Our unmatched expertise has enabled millions of customers to successfully migrate and...
Softwareamazon.com

Use AWS Control Tower lifecycle events to automate configuration of AWS accounts for ServiceNow IT operations management

Several organizations that I work with use ServiceNow’s IT Operations management capabilities for their on-premises infrastructure and want to leverage the same capabilities for their AWS environment as well. Some of the core capabilities of ServiceNow’s IT Operations management are ServiceNow Discovery, Event Management and Cloud Management. Currently, customers who...
Amazontowardsdatascience.com

How to Conduct Incident Management on Your Data Pipelines

4 steps to identify, root cause, and fix data quality issues at scale. As data systems become increasingly distributed and companies ingest more and more data, the opportunity for error (and incidents) only increases. For decades, software engineering teams have relied on a multi-step process to identify, triage, resolve, and prevent issues from taking down their applications.
ComputersInfoworld

Establishing an event streaming platform on the AWS cloud

Apache Kafka is one of the most popular event-streaming platforms that is used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications. However, Kafka clusters are challenging to set up, scale, and manage in production. While managing it yourself, you will need to install, provision, and manage the entire infrastructure manually, which requires dedicated resources, skills, and lots of time.
Amazonamazon.com

Numerical weather prediction on AWS Graviton2

This post was contributed by Matt Koop, Principal Solutions Architect, HPC and Karthik Raman, Senior Solutions Architect, HPC. The Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model is a numerical weather prediction (NWP) system designed to serve both atmospheric research and operational forecasting needs. The WRF model serves a wide range of meteorological applications across scales ranging from meters to thousands of kilometers. WRF is one of the most widely used NWP models both in academia and industry with over 48,000 registered users spanning over 160 countries.
Softwareamazon.com

Automated just-in-time storage for SQL Server backup using AWS Systems Manager Automation

There are times when you need fairly large storage volumes for use cases that are infrequent but needed recurrently. For example, one AWS customer needed to have multiple terabytes of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes available for taking MSSQL full backups. The backup job was scheduled as a weekly task but the customer was paying for this storage capacity even when no backup jobs were running.
Softwareamazon.com

Speed up your Amazon Athena queries using partition projection

This post is co-written with Steven Wasserman of Vertex, Inc. Amazon Athena is an interactive query service that makes it easy to analyze data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) using standard SQL. Athena is serverless, so there is no infrastructure to manage, and you pay only for the queries that you run. Athena is easy to use—simply point to your data in Amazon S3, define the schema, and start querying using standard SQL.
ComputersInfoQ.com

AWS Announces the General Availability of Cloudfront Functions

Recently, AWS announced the general availability of CloudFront Functions, a new edge computing capability. With this new CloudFront feature, customers can run JavaScript functions across the Cloud Front edge locations worldwide. AWS customers use Amazon CloudFront as a service to deliver content such as data, videos, and APIs securely at...
Softwareamazon.com

Complexities and Best Practices for AWS Lambda Logging

It’s easy to get excited about serverless because of its many benefits. It’s also easy to understand why technology like AWS Lambda is the logical next step in microservices architecture and use. It makes sense to use on-demand serverless architecture for a growing set of use cases in the marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Vectra Cognito Now Available In AWS Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today announced the availability of its Cognito platform, now available for purchase in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers worldwide can now employ Vectra's suite of solutions through their AWS Enterprise Discount Plan for seamless procurement at a reduced rate. The accelerated purchasing process ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Vectra solutions to gain real-time security, operational and cost management insights across their hybrid AWS environment.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Golang for Machine Learning?

Is Golang the future for building a Machine Learning pipeline? Let’s try building one. Go or Golang was designed at Google in 2007 and is syntactically similar to C, but with memory safety, garbage collection, and structural typing. In addition to its blazingly fast performance, Go, unlike Python, allows for easy concurrency just like in C++ or Java. Concurrency allows multiple programs or algorithms (including those of ML) to be executed asynchronously without affecting the final outcome.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Messing with AWS Endpoint URLs

It makes perfect sense that if you type aws s3 ls s3://my-bucket to list the contents of an S3 bucket, you would expect to connect to the genuine bucket and have its contents listed. But there’s no hard rule that you have to connect to the real bucket. And in...
TechnologyOpenView Blog

When Does Open Source Make Sense for a Business?

While discussing some of my philosophies on open source with a friend recently, they asked me a great question: “When does open source make sense for a business?”. That’s tough to answer. In many ways it’s a loaded question—depending on who you ask, you might get extremely strong opinions with widely varying rationales.
Softwarecommutatus.com

Data Pipelines on AWS for Postgres Sources

If you’ve ever tried to spin up a data pipeline on AWS, then you know that they’re fairly simple to work with — unless your use case involves a Postgres DB as the source. This article will focus on performing a Copy Activity from a Postgres RDS instance to a...
Softwareamazon.com

Part 1/2: Building Reliable IoT Device Software Using AWS IoT Core Device Advisor

This post was co-written by David Walters, Sr Partner Solutions Architect, AWS IoT, and Pavan Kumar Bhat, Sr. Technical Product Manager, AWS IoT Device Ecosystem. Internet of Things (IoT) devices that fail to connect to the internet reliably or are vulnerable to security threats can be catastrophic to IoT device makers. An unreliable IoT device can lead to customer dissatisfaction and loss of customer trust.
SoftwareCMSWire

A Quick Introduction to Microsoft Azure Purview

Orchestras rehearse so that every musician plays in sync. For business teams, however, using data in sync necessitates a number of steps be taken to make the data useful. One of the challenges is that teams are often using different platforms and applications that generate data in varying formats and types. It takes time and effort to parse these data types and connect the data so it can become valuable information.
Softwareamazon.com

Operating Lambda: Performance optimization – Part 3

In the Operating Lambda series, I cover important topics for developers, architects, and systems administrators who are managing AWS Lambda-based applications. This three-part series discusses performance optimization for Lambda-based applications. Part 1 describes the Lambda execution environment lifecycle, and explains defining, measuring, and improving cold starts. Part 2 explains the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

DemystData Announces Collaboration with AWS Data Exchange To Support External Data Use Case Deployment

DemystData, a leading platform for Data Operationalization, announced their integration and collaboration with AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use external data in the cloud. By combining the extensive AWS Data Exchange catalog of thousands of external data products from hundreds of data providers into the operational capabilities of Demyst and its platform, customers now have access to new data sources through a single integration and can more easily leverage external data to achieve data-driven business outcomes. Demyst is now assisting AWS Data Exchange customers through their data licensing lifecycle to solve for use cases in lending, banking, insurance and more. Demyst’s Production Data Specialists ensure these mobilized data sources are fit-for-purpose, secure, compliant, and reliable in driving business outcomes.