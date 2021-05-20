newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Slain officer’s body escorted through central Illinois

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 22 hours ago

A possession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career.

www.star-telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#County Police#Armed Police#Champaign County#Ill#Slain Police Officer#Decatur#Monticello Schools#Firefighters#Lafayette#Home#Law Enforcement Agencies#Superintendent#Daughters#Apartment Complex#Bridge Street#Darion#Decatur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Kentucky StateNew Haven Register

Body of missing Chicago man found in central Kentucky

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — The body of a missing Chicago man has been found in central Kentucky, police said. The fatal shooting of Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, is being investigated as a homicide by Kentucky State Police and federal authorities, officials said. Ukaigwe was reported missing to Chicago authorities on...
Salisbury, MDNew Haven Register

Funeral for slain officer to be held Monday

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight. Hundreds of officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served are expected to attend. Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department, was married and had a 12-year-old son.
Lincoln, NERegister Citizen

Son of slain Lincoln officer training to join the police

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The son of a Lincoln police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year is training to become a police officer. Carlos Herrera is on track to graduate from the police academy this spring and become a Lincoln police officer in June, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. His father, Mario Herrera, died last September about two weeks after he was shot while serving a warrant in Lincoln. Mario Herrera was the first Lincoln police officer killed on the job in more than 50 years.
Delaware StateConnecticut Post

Slain Delaware officer remembered as a hero

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers joined family and friends in saying goodbye Monday to a Delaware officer who authorities say was fatally attacked while responding to a fight. Officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states as well as members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith...
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Procession held for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. — A procession was held Wednesday for Stockton police Officer Jimmy Inn,who was killed in the line of duty this week. The procession started at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office shortly after 1 p.m. and continued to the cemetery where the officer is being laid to rest.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland exploring body cams for city’s officers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Body cameras are on the radar for officers in the City of Lakeland after commissioners held a workshop to discuss the details. The Lakeland City Commission invited Kissimmee Police Chief O’Dell and a member of the Cape Coral Police Department Friday to help sell the city on why adding the technology might be a good idea.
Georgia StatePosted by
WGN TV

Missing Georgia woman’s body found along So Illinois highway

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A woman whose body was found at a southern Illinois highway intersection had been reported missing from Georgia, and her husband remains missing, authorities said. Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia, was identified through evidence at the scene, the Major Case Squad of Greater St....
Law Enforcementabc17news.com

Man arrested after falling through ceiling during standoff with police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a standoff ended after a man who had threatened to shoot police climbed into a ceiling, fell through and was arrested. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the standoff started Sunday just after 4 p.m. with a 911 call for someone “acting strange and paranoid” in Chetek.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

California police officer is killed and fellow cop is injured while executing a search warrant before gunman is shot dead

A police officer was killed and another wounded in California while serving a search warrant before officers shot and killed the gunman on Monday, authorities said. Shots were fired shortly before 5:30pm as officers served the warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city of San Luis Obispo, located approximately 190 miles north of Los Angeles.
San Luis Obispo, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Nearly $400,000 raised for slain officer’s family

A GoFundMe raising money for the family of slain San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti has amassed more than $380,000 in donations, as of Thursday evening. Benedetti, 37, died in a shootout with a reportedly mentally ill man whom officers attempted to serve with a search warrant on Monday. The detective had served as a San Luis Obispo police officer since 2012 and was a member of the SLO Regional SWAT Team.
Collegessandiegouniontribune.com

Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation at an Arkansas university campus that wounded two people. Kendrin Hicks was arrested on suspicion of shooting a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student late Thursday, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported. Police said a woman was stabbed by another woman during the scuffle as well.